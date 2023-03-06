Ontology (ONT) Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000997 BTC on major exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $196.55 million and approximately $14.37 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,575.78 or 0.06993587 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00073451 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00028535 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00054018 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000283 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009139 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00024195 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

