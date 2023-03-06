Ontology Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 15.2% lower against the US dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $190.30 million and $13.87 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,558.36 or 0.06969836 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00071356 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00028063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00053184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008933 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00023719 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.

Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

Ontology Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.