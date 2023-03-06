Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 88336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Opawica Explorations Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$776,700.00, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 400.76 hectares located in the Joannes Township, Quebec; and the Bazooka property, which comprises 41 mineral claims covering an area of 1320.92 hectares located in the Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

