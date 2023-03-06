Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHRGet Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XHR. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.29.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $14.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.50. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $18,408,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,382,000 after acquiring an additional 993,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,882,000 after acquiring an additional 828,429 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,849,000. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 45.5% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,563,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,565,000 after purchasing an additional 488,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

