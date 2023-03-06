Orbler Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 6th. Orbler has a market capitalization of $948.23 million and $1.13 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be bought for about $4.66 or 0.00020783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orbler has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00423177 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.40 or 0.28603960 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.