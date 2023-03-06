Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) fell 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.94. 555,380 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 960,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.60.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). Owens & Minor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Owens & Minor by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

