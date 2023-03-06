Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,825 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc. owned 3.33% of Oxus Acquisition worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Oxus Acquisition by 127.9% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,025,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after buying an additional 575,393 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oxus Acquisition by 518.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 670,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after buying an additional 561,845 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 298,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 234,836 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxus Acquisition by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 157,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 32,494 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxus Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OXUS opened at $10.45 on Monday. Oxus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.23.

About Oxus Acquisition

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

