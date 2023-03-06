P2P Solutions foundation Trading Down 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (P2PS)

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. One P2P Solutions foundation token can currently be purchased for $72.30 or 0.00322480 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, P2P Solutions foundation has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. P2P Solutions foundation has a market cap of $188.46 billion and $2.00 million worth of P2P Solutions foundation was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

P2P Solutions foundation Profile

P2P Solutions foundation was first traded on April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. P2P Solutions foundation’s official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for P2P Solutions foundation is www.p2psf.org. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. The official message board for P2P Solutions foundation is p2ps.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.

The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

