Palantir Technologies Inc. Sells 500,000 Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Palantir Technologies Inc. cut its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500,000 shares during the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric comprises 2.3% of Palantir Technologies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Palantir Technologies Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter worth $29,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the second quarter worth $34,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Price Performance

Shares of FFIE traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.57. The company had a trading volume of 25,475,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,725,582. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.