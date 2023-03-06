Palo Alto Investors LP Makes New $1.76 Million Investment in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Palo Alto Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 390,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,000. Provention Bio comprises approximately 0.1% of Palo Alto Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 424,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,551,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,680,000 after purchasing an additional 54,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after purchasing an additional 61,956 shares during the last quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 147,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 19.1% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 622,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Provention Bio

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 4,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jason Hoitt sold 4,500 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sessa Capital (Master), L.P. sold 3,000,000 shares of Provention Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,879,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,662,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,352,549 shares of company stock valued at $31,794,691. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Provention Bio Stock Down 1.8 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRVB traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,764. Provention Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Provention Bio from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

