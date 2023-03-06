Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Quest Investment Management LLC

Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 211.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 48,092 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks accounts for approximately 1.4% of Quest Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Quest Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PANW. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,766,000. KWB Wealth lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 1,737 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Palo Alto Networks from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $208.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.77.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total value of $4,004,258.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,237,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 20,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,258.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,237,419 shares in the company, valued at $237,658,693.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.60, for a total value of $51,315.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,774,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 268,438 shares of company stock valued at $44,322,199. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.28. 1,022,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,863,758. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $213.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,612.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

