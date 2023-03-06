Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,029,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,541,000 after buying an additional 720,225 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,760,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,334,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 627,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,473,000 after buying an additional 1,219,820 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 368,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,806,000 after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,638,000 after buying an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $66.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,973,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,844. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $55.32 and a 12-month high of $81.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.05.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

