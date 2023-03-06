PancakeSwap (CAKE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $27.19 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One PancakeSwap token can currently be bought for about $3.74 or 0.00016673 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $676.40 million and approximately $27.19 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 371,825,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,659,718 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.

PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.

Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.

Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.

Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

PancakeSwap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

