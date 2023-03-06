PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) is PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s 8th Largest Position

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,570 shares during the period. PAR Technology comprises about 3.2% of PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.92% of PAR Technology worth $10,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PAR Technology by 11.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,784 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,471,000 after acquiring an additional 85,559 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PAR traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.14. The company had a trading volume of 84,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,998. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. PAR Technology Co. has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $47.03. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.51 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAR shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

