Parian Global Management LP Buys 5,758 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Parian Global Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the quarter. iRhythm Technologies comprises 9.3% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Parian Global Management LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 14.1% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the third quarter worth $212,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 377,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,171 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

In other news, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $225,427.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,749.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Douglas Devine sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $414,561.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,657,635.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Mark J. Day sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $225,427.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 56,931 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,749.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,157 shares of company stock valued at $843,381. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $118.12. The stock had a trading volume of 156,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.57 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.48.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.