Parian Global Management LP Invests $305,000 in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 22,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Cardiovascular Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Parian Global Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSII. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 5.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 226.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 4.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

CSII traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.73. 176,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 4.92. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $23.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cardiovascular Systems ( NASDAQ:CSII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $61.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSII. Barclays began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

About Cardiovascular Systems

(Get Rating)

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.