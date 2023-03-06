Parian Global Management LP Purchases New Position in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Civeo by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Civeo in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Civeo in the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Civeo in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,181. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.20. Civeo Co. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $36.88.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $16,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,219,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,014,016. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

