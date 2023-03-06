Parian Global Management LP Purchases New Stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000. 908 Devices accounts for 0.5% of Parian Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in 908 Devices by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in 908 Devices by 480.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in 908 Devices by 960.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in 908 Devices by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on 908 Devices in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MASS traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.14. 49,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,638. 908 Devices Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $155,975.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,380.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $37,898.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,566,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Knopp sold 15,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $155,975.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,690 shares in the company, valued at $4,452,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,622 shares of company stock valued at $225,190. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

