Parian Global Management LP Takes $629,000 Position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. ACV Auctions comprises about 2.0% of Parian Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parian Global Management LP owned 0.06% of ACV Auctions at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACVA. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,390 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in ACV Auctions by 409.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 823,331 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 348.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 825,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 641,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 455.9% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 597,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACVA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.43. 237,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,122. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.94.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $24,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael Waterman sold 56,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $422,330.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total transaction of $24,440,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,193,796 shares of company stock valued at $35,070,174. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on ACV Auctions to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ACV Auctions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

