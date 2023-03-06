Park Aerospace Corp. (PKE) to Issue None Dividend of $1.00 on April 6th

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) announced a None dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.
Park Aerospace Stock Performance
Shares of Park Aerospace stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.72. Park Aerospace has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $16.92. The firm has a market cap of $343.08 million, a P/E ratio of 42.97 and a beta of 0.57.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.87 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 15.05%.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Park Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.
Park Aerospace Company Profile
Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.
