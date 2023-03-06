Park West Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM)

Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,672,000. Ferroglobe accounts for approximately 0.9% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 1.28% of Ferroglobe as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Ferroglobe by 78.2% during the third quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 37,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 4,696,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,797,000 after buying an additional 317,275 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ferroglobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Ferroglobe by 38.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSM traded down $0.26 on Monday, hitting $5.04. 333,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,534,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $5.19. Ferroglobe PLC has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $944.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferroglobe Company Profile

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferroglobe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Ferroglobe PLC is a holding company, which engages in the production of silicon and specialty metals. Its products include silicon metal, manganese alloys, ferrosilicon, calcium silicon, and electrodes. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other.

