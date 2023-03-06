Park West Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Park West Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Workday comprises approximately 2.4% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Park West Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Workday worth $33,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after buying an additional 201,605 shares during the period. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,588,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,461,000 after buying an additional 1,980,629 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Workday by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,814,923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,268,000 after buying an additional 91,718 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total value of $17,972,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,985,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,985,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,548 shares of company stock worth $19,948,539 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Workday from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.67. 777,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $248.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.04 and a 200-day moving average of $162.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 92.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

