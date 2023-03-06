Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 1,253,900 Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Park West Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,919,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,253,900 shares during the period. Theravance Biopharma makes up about 1.4% of Park West Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Park West Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $19,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 292.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TBPH. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Theravance Biopharma Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

Shares of NASDAQ:TBPH traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 210,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,021. The company has a market cap of $638.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.51. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.35.

In other news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,115,418.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.