Park West Asset Management LLC Sells 68,356 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Park West Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 68,356 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 364.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,200. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $84.84.

Hovnanian Enterprises ( NYSE:HOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The construction company reported $8.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $886.79 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 122.70%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc is a homebuilding company, which engages in the design, construction, and marketing of single-family attached town homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and lifestyle homes in planned residential developments. It operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, and West.

