Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $380.00 to $390.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Parker-Hannifin traded as high as $364.26 and last traded at $364.00, with a volume of 148875 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $359.85.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $311.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $363.25.

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 16,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.42, for a total transaction of $5,542,460.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,276,811.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total transaction of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,098,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,447,056,000 after buying an additional 116,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,618,000 after purchasing an additional 178,108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $326.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

