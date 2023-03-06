Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s current price.

Parkland stock traded up C$0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$30.48. 277,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,245. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$24.25 and a 52-week high of C$39.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of C$5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total transaction of C$572,345.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. In related news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 19,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.90, for a total value of C$572,345.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$864,648.20. Also, Senior Officer Ferio Pugliese purchased 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$249,074.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,888 shares in the company, valued at C$356,746.99. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

