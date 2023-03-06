Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 242,600 NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 242,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of NanoString Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 38.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 139,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on NSTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NanoString Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

NASDAQ NSTG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.38. 136,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,782. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $37.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.87.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 62,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $459,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,551.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NanoString Technologies news, CFO K Thomas Bailey bought 29,161 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $234,746.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,690.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray bought 62,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.35 per share, with a total value of $459,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,946,551.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

