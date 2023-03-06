Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,861 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5,486.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,593,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,321,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296,223 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $103,909,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $48,597,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 606.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 306,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,005,000 after buying an additional 262,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,997,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,020,524,000 after buying an additional 202,916 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Indrani Lall Franchini sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $378,566.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.31. The stock had a trading volume of 138,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,603. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.02 and its 200 day moving average is $215.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 0.49. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.58 and a twelve month high of $242.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.45. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 109.04% and a negative return on equity of 1,287.80%. The firm had revenue of $335.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.26.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

Further Reading

