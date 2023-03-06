Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,941 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,249 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANIP traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,252. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANIP shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

