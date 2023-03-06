Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $20.65 during trading hours on Monday. Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $29.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $108.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CEO Roger Crystal sold 5,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $101,585.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Mark Jason Heath Ellison sold 1,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $36,481.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at $400,566. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roger Crystal sold 5,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $101,585.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,768 shares of company stock valued at $298,491. 25.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Northland Securities lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

