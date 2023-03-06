Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $11.22 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,634 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,087 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 3.2% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,169,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,626,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.43 and a 200 day moving average of $94.64. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.22 and a 52-week high of $109.69.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.65.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

