Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Cooper Companies by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 8,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,653 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.3% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 11.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Cooper Companies stock traded down $1.00 on Monday, reaching $350.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.44. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $429.89.

Cooper Companies Dividend Announcement

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.