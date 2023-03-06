Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Increases Stake in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,938 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,456,000 after purchasing an additional 613,696 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.6% in the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 197.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,000 after purchasing an additional 264,819 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,073,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $3,056,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.36.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Bicycle Therapeutics

NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 108,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,944. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $12.08 and a 1 year high of $50.47.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 326,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,490,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,743.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total value of $174,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 326,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,490,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,616 shares of company stock worth $279,441 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.