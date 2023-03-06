Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Invests $5.59 Million in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 301,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,000. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.6% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.45% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $3,618,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18,166 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DCPH shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

Shares of DCPH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.11. 155,360 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,882. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.83.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a negative net margin of 133.49%. The business had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,924,252. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,718,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,903 shares of company stock valued at $103,890 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors.

