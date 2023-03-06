Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 126,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned 0.42% of Beyond Air as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Beyond Air by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Beyond Air by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 13,407 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 20,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 842,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,357.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XAIR stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.70. The stock had a trading volume of 78,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,072. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.01. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $11.76.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

