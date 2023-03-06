Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Sells 52,053 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC cut its holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,053 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Cogent Biosciences worth $3,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 70.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the third quarter worth $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 150.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 46.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter worth $86,000.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COGT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 138,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,382. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $593.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Cogent Biosciences

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.