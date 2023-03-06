Parsifal Capital Management LP Buys 87,756 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Parsifal Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,151,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,756 shares during the period. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment accounts for about 2.0% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $35,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $8,377,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 640,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,460,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $8,377,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 640,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,460,206.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Path D. Fund Lp Hill acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,390,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 845,152 shares in the company, valued at $28,473,170.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,021,450 shares of company stock valued at $35,037,776. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

PLAY traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.68. 171,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.94. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $481.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.78 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

