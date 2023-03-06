Parsifal Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 841,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,589,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 3.6% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Activision Blizzard at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.
Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.
