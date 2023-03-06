Parsifal Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Parsifal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 841,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,589,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 3.6% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned 0.11% of Activision Blizzard at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

ATVI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.73. 1,499,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $70.94 and a one year high of $81.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.