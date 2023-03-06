Patient Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Patient Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.3% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.72.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,195,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,540,009. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $144.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.11%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 544,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock worth $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

