Patient Capital Management LLC Sells 164,350 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Patient Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,700 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 164,350 shares during the quarter. ADT comprises 1.8% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ADT worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 26.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in ADT by 66.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,765 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ADT in the third quarter worth about $5,690,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ADT in the second quarter worth about $4,275,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ADT by 4.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,169,770 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 447,358 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bresingham sold 257,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $2,476,406.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,050,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ADT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 782,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,876. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37 and a beta of 1.75. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ADT’s payout ratio is currently 73.69%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

