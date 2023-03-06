Patient Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Patient Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Brilliant Earth Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter valued at $72,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 22.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brilliant Earth Group by 126.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ BRLT traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $502.33 million, a PE ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brilliant Earth Group Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on BRLT. Raymond James cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Brilliant Earth Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.64.

(Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.