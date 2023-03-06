Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Sold by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,778,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,705,580,000 after buying an additional 1,003,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $997,909,000 after purchasing an additional 48,698 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after purchasing an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,192,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $288,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,327,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total value of $12,036,772.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,438,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,652,957.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $268,687.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,755.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.83, for a total transaction of $12,036,772.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,438,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,652,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,303 shares of company stock worth $30,307,250. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $191.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.17. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 111.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.78 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paylocity from $305.00 to $311.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $276.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solutions. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

