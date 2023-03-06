PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.66

Shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.66 and last traded at $38.28, with a volume of 5689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDFS shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PDF Solutions from $33.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on PDF Solutions to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 13,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $496,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 13,316 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $496,154.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,068.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 12,500 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $455,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,579.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in PDF Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

