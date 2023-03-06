Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,167,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in EQT by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,028 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in EQT by 3.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.18. 3,107,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,227,342. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.18. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $51.97.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. EQT’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.