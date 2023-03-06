Pearl River Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Roxanne S. Austin purchased 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.19 per share, with a total value of $3,366,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,659,303.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,562.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.57. The company had a trading volume of 4,131,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,580. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

