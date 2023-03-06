Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 52,670 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 339.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,670 shares during the period. Centene accounts for about 1.0% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $774,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 26.4% in the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus increased their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, for a total transaction of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,354,554.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $1,213,605. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.35. 1,007,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,080. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $80.69.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

