Pearl River Capital LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RS. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 19,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $471,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.45, for a total transaction of $2,114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $4,161,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total value of $404,325.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,390 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,208. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RS traded down $6.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $257.29. The stock had a trading volume of 226,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,018. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $264.42. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.20 and its 200 day moving average is $204.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

