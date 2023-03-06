Pearl River Capital LLC Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 267.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,766,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,984 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 24.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,203,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,032,000 after buying an additional 1,014,432 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 364.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,223,000 after buying an additional 1,899,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,608,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,846,000 after buying an additional 302,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after acquiring an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHTR. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charter Communications to $406.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.86.

Charter Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

CHTR stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $371.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,667. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $380.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $583.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total transaction of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, with a total value of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.