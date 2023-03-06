Pearl River Capital LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,050 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy comprises 0.7% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,575,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,825,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,001,000 after acquiring an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,998,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

CTRA traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.80. 2,793,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,371,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06. Coterra Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTRA shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.