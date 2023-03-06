Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,605,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512,239 shares during the last quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 29,945.1% in the 2nd quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,015 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $133,317,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,202 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $52.21. 4,356,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,928,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $58.25.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 29.14%.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

